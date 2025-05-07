McDavid logged two assists, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

McDavid helped out on the Oilers' first two goals, scored by Corey Perry and Leon Draisaitl. This was McDavid's fourth multi-point effort in seven playoff contests. The superstar center has earned two goals, 11 assists, 27 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-6 rating this postseason. Win or lose, McDavid is a regular on the scoresheet as one of the Oilers' most talented players.