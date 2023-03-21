McDavid produced two assists, six shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

McDavid has multiple points in each of his last five games (four goals, eight assists), and he's posted at least two points in 15 of 21 contests since the All-Star break. The 26-year-old can't be stopped in his quest for the best season in a generation. He's up to 136 points, 306 shots on net, 78 hits and a plus-16 rating through 71 appearances.