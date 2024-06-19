McDavid scored twice and added two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

McDavid became the first player ever to post back-to-back four-point efforts in the Stanley Cup Finals. He was held off the scoresheet in Game 1, but he's amassed three goals and eight helpers through five games against the Panthers. The superstar center is also just the third player in NHL history to collect 40-plus points in a single postseason -- he's at eight goals and 34 helpers. Wayne Gretzky did it three times and holds the record with 47 points in 1985, while Mario Lemieux did it once. McDavid may have a legitimate chance at Gretzky's record if the Oilers win Friday to force Game 7.