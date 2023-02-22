McDavid scored twice on nine shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

McDavid's helper on a Leon Draisaitl power-play marker was a milestone for each of the Oilers' superstars. McDavid reached 800 career points on the play, while Draisaitl earned his 700th point. This was McDavid's fourth multi-point effort in his last six games, and it snapped a season-worst four-game goal drought. The 26-year-old has 44 tallies, 105 points, 253 shots, 51 power-play points, four shorthanded points and a plus-4 rating through 58 outings. It took him only 545 appearances in his career to reach the 800-point mark.