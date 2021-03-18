McDavid scored a power-play goal on five shots and added a pair of assists in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flames.

McDavid extended his point streak to seven games, four of which have seen him post three-point stat lines. During the hot run, he has four goals and 12 assists. The superstar center continues to lead the league in points with 56 (18 tallies, 38 helpers) through 32 contests. He's added a plus-10 rating, 127 shots on goal and 23 power-play points.