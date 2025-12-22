McDavid scored a goal on five shots and added two power-play assists in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

McDavid's 10-game point streak (12 goals, 14 helpers) has vaulted him past Nathan MacKinnon for the NHL lead in points through Sunday's action. For the season, McDavid has 23 goals, 39 helpers, 27 power-play points, 122 shots and an even plus-minus rating. The 28-year-old superstar is no stranger to overcoming slower starts in recent years, but his December play is a reminder of what peak McDavid looks like, and it's a beautiful sight for his fantasy managers.