McDavid recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

McDavid's point streak was on the line late in the game, but he extended it to 10 games when he set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' empty-net tally. Through 16 games, McDavid has gotten on the scoresheet in 14 contests, racking up a stellar 15 goals, 17 assists, 64 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-3 rating. He's earned nearly half of his points (15) on the power play.