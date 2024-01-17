McDavid notched an assist, five shots on goal, five hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

McDavid set up a Ryan McLeod goal at 16:55 of the third period, which ended up being the game-winner. The helper extended McDavid's point streak to 11 games (five goals, 12 assists). The 27-year-old has been an engine for the Oilers' offense during their franchise-best 11-game winning streak. For the season, he has 58 points, 120 shots on net, 54 hits and a plus-13 rating through 38 outings.