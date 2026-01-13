McDavid recorded two assists in Monday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

McDavid grew his career-best point streak to 19 games in Monday's contest with a pair of helpers on the team's first two goals. The latter of the two apples was his 50th of the season, securing his 10th straight season with at least a half-century of helpers. Overall, the 29-year-old superstar has 80 points and 173 shots on net through 46 games this season. McDavid is well above the necessary pace for 100 points this season and, barring injury, could flirt with a total near his career-high of 153 points that he posted in 82 games during the 2022-23 campaign. He'll have a shot to extend his point streak to 20 games in Tuesday's road contest against the Predators.