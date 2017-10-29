Oilers' Connor McDavid: Tallies helper Saturday
McDavid registered an assist and four shots during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
The phenom has points in three straight and 11 on the season. He's not scoring at quite the same rate as last season's breakout campaign, but the Oilers as a whole have been struggling of late and are bound to pick things up sooner or later, so keep playing him every night.
