McDavid scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Considering the damage McDavid did against the Flames last year, with seven points in four regular-season games and 12 more points in five playoff outings, this was a little disappointing. He still got on the scoresheet with his fourth goal of the season, three of which have come on the power play. He's added an assist, nine shots, seven hits and four PIM, and he should continue to be a steady source of impressive offense.