Oilers' Connor McDavid: Tallies three assists in blowout win

McDavid registered three assists in Edmonton's 6-0 preseason win over the Canucks on Tuesday.

In two preseason contests, McDavid has one goal and six assists. Already in midseason form, the captain of the Oilers appears ready to pick up where he left off a season ago. Coming off a 108-point campaign --- his second consecutive 100+ point season --- No. 97 appears poised to make it three in a row and should remain in your lineup so long as he's healthy.