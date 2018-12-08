Oilers' Connor McDavid: Tames Wild with four-point night
McDavid scored a goal and three assists in Friday's 7-2 win over the Wild.
He also chipped in three shots and a plus-4 rating. McDavid's hit the scoresheet in each of his last four games and nine of his last 10, racking up five goals and 17 points over that stretch, and he seems fully recovered from the bug that cost him Monday's contest.
