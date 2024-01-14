McDavid generated an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win against the Canadiens.

Happy birthday Connor! His point streak matches the Oilers club record of 10 straight wins in which he has 16 points during that span. The 27-year old superstar was held scoreless all game until he provided the primary assist on Evan Bouchard's slap shot on the power play in overtime. He led all forwards in TOI with a whopping 26:10, ended up with two PIM and one shot on net. The Oilers host the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, a team that he has 31 points against during his career.