McDavid had a goal and two assists in a 6-4 road win over the Kraken on Saturday.
McDavid scored his NHL-leading 58th goal from the left circle on a power play late in the third to push the score to 6-4. He has 10 points (four goals, six assists) on his current four-game goal and point streak.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Hits 130-point milestone•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Records two points Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scores three points in loss•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Establishes new career high•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Riding 10-game point streak•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Three helpers Friday•