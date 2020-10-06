The Oilers announced that McDavid (illness) tested positive to COVID-19 and is currently self-quarantining.
So far, it sounds like Edmonton's captain has experienced very mild symptoms which is a great sign. McDavid will likely self-quarantine until he's able to provide a negative test result. Barring a drastic change, this shouldn't affect his status for next season.
