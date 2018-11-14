Oilers' Connor McDavid: Three assists help bag home win

McDavid tallied three helpers in 20:27 of ice time Tuesday, all part of a 6-2 win over Montreal.

McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were reunited on the team's top line for Tuesday's contest. They combined for two goals, five assists, and a plus-7 rating, pulling away from Montreal in the third period of this one. Expect the dynamic duo to remain on the same line when the Oilers visit Calgary on Saturday. McDavid now has 26 points in 18 games.