McDavid pocketed three assists, two on the power play, in Friday's 6-3 win over the Jets.
The 26-year-old superstar continues to have a campaign for the ages. McDavid's recorded multiple points in six straight games and eight times during his current nine-game point streak, and through 63 games on the season he's already scored a career-high 52 goals and has 121 points, just two back of the career high he set in 2021-22. There is a very real chance McDavid is headed for the most productive season in NHL history by a player not named Wayne Gretzky or Mario Lemieux -- Steve Yzerman's 155 points in 1988-89 currently holds that distinction.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Stretches multi-goal streak to five•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Hits 50-goal milestone•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Erupts for four points Saturday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Overshadows best of best•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Surpasses 800 career points•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Adds helper Sunday•