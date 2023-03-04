McDavid pocketed three assists, two on the power play, in Friday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

The 26-year-old superstar continues to have a campaign for the ages. McDavid's recorded multiple points in six straight games and eight times during his current nine-game point streak, and through 63 games on the season he's already scored a career-high 52 goals and has 121 points, just two back of the career high he set in 2021-22. There is a very real chance McDavid is headed for the most productive season in NHL history by a player not named Wayne Gretzky or Mario Lemieux -- Steve Yzerman's 155 points in 1988-89 currently holds that distinction.