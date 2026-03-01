McDavid pocketed three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

The 29-year-old superstar had a helper in each period, but Edmonton's defense was porous all afternoon. McDavid has produced multiple points in three straight games since returning from the Olympics, and he remains firmly in the Hart Trophy mix with 35 goals and a league-leading 103 points through 61 games,