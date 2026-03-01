Oilers' Connor McDavid: Three helpers in Saturday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDavid pocketed three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.
The 29-year-old superstar had a helper in each period, but Edmonton's defense was porous all afternoon. McDavid has produced multiple points in three straight games since returning from the Olympics, and he remains firmly in the Hart Trophy mix with 35 goals and a league-leading 103 points through 61 games,
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: First to 100 points this season•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Two apples in loss•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Writes name in record book•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Two helpers in win over Czechia•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Three more points in rout•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scores, adds two assists•