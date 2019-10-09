Oilers' Connor McDavid: Three helpers in win

McDavid notched three assists, two of them on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

James Neal's four-goal night got a big boost from McDavid, who was in on two of them. The 22-year-old superstar already has two goals and eight points through the first three games of the season as he looks to rack up his fourth straight campaign with 100 or more points.

