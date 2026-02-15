Oilers' Connor McDavid: Three more points in rout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDavid scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Canada's 10-2 win over France in Olympic round-robin play Sunday.
McDavid wraps up the preliminary round at his first Olympics with two goals and nine points in just three games, putting him well out in front as the tournament's leading scorer -- nobody else has more than six points. The Oilers superstar will get a couple days rest before Canada faces the winner of a Czechia-Denmark qualifying tilt in Wednesday's quarterfinal.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scores, adds two assists•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Leads Canada to big win Thursday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: One of each in comeback win•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scores, assists vs. Anaheim•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Erupts for five points•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Contributes pair of helpers•