McDavid scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

The 27-year-old superstar produced his seventh straight multi-point performance and 11th through 15 games in March, finishing the month with a dazzling seven goals and 31 points. McDavid's incredible surge has landed him in the thick of the race for the NHL scoring title, and he actually took over the lead briefly Saturday afternoon before Colorado and Tampa Bay took the ice later in the day. Heading into Sunday, McDavid sits third with 125 points, behind Nathan MacKinnon's 127 and Nikita Kucherov's 126.