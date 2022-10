McDavid scored a goal and added a pair of assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

McDavid has already racked up four multi-point efforts in nine games this season. He was in on each of the Oilers' goals in this one, setting up Zach Hyman twice and scoring from a tight angle on the other tally. McDavid has nine goals, nine assists, 30 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-2 rating as he continues to show why he's arguably the best player in the NHL.