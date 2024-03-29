McDavid had a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Thursday's three-point effort gives McDavid six straight multipoint games. He's posted a total of two goals and 16 points in that run. The league's reigning MVP has 27 goals and 122 points through 69 games this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Two more helpers in win•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Dishes pair of power-play assists•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Three-game, nine-point streak•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Four helpers vs. Buffalo•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Earns two points Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Another three points in win•