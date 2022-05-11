McDavid scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished two assists, logged two hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings in Game 5.

McDavid had a hand in all four of the Oilers' goals, though a defensive touch on Leon Draisaitl's first of two tallies made that goal unassisted. It was a strong offensive effort for McDavid, but the Oilers' defense again came up short. The 25-year-old superstar has two goals, seven helpers, 15 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-5 rating through five playoff contests.