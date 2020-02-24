Oilers' Connor McDavid: Three points in return

McDavid (quadriceps) scored a goal on six shots and dished two assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

McDavid is back, and he's scoring like he was never gone despite a six-game absence with the quadriceps injury. He's up to 84 points (31 goals, 53 assists), 186 shots and a minus-7 rating in 56 contests. Despite the lost time, the 23-year-old can still be considered likely to clear the 100-point threshold.