Oilers' Connor McDavid: Three points not enough

McDavid notched three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars.

The 22-year-old remains as hot as any player in the league -- McDavid's piled up eight goals and 17 points over the course of a seven-game point streak -- but his efforts weren't quite enough in this one. The surge has lifted him to 40 points on the year through 22 games, behind only teammate Leon Draisaitl's 43 in the scoring race.