Oilers' Connor McDavid: Ties career mark in points

McDavid notched a goal Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.

It was his 38th goal and 108th point, tying his career mark set last season. McDavid has three-straight 100-point seasons under his young belt and was recently named best player in a poll of his peers. We could add a bunch of superlatives, but his talent is obvious.

