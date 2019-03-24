Oilers' Connor McDavid: Ties career mark in points
McDavid notched a goal Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.
It was his 38th goal and 108th point, tying his career mark set last season. McDavid has three-straight 100-point seasons under his young belt and was recently named best player in a poll of his peers. We could add a bunch of superlatives, but his talent is obvious.
