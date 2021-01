McDavid recorded three assists, five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

McDavid had the primary assist on goals by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Kailer Yamamoto and Leon Draisaitl. His third assist, to Draisaitl, came in the final second of regulation to give the Oilers the win. The 24-year-old McDavid is one of the first three players with 10 points this season -- Toronto's Mitch Marner and Los Angeles' Anze Kopitar are the others.