McDavid posted three assists, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets in Game 3.

McDavid had a hand in the first three goals by the Oilers on Sunday after he was kept off the scoresheet in the first two games of the series. The 24-year-old has added 11 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-1 rating against the Jets so far. He had a league-leading 105 points in 56 regular-season outings, but he'll need to be at his best with the Oilers staring down a 3-0 deficit in the first round of the playoffs.