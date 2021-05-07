McDavid posted three assists, six shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

McDavid had a hand in all three of the Oilers' goals in an otherwise forgettable outing for the home team. The 24-year-old superstar has put up a remarkable 27 points in his last 10 outings, recording multiple points in nine of those games. He's up to 96 points (31 goals, 65 helpers), 188 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-25 rating through 52 contests overall. He needs just one more point to match his output from 64 games last year, and given his recent pace, it's likely he does it.