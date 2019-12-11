Oilers' Connor McDavid: Trio of assists

McDavid had three assists and one shot with four hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Just another night at the office for the 22-year-old, who figured in on every Edmonton goal in a thwarted comeback attempt. It was McDavid's 15th multi-point game of the season, although he's now gone a season-long five games without a goal. McDavid leapfrogged his teammate Leon Draisaitl in the NHL scoring race and now boasts a league-leading 55 points in 33 games.