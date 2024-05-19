McDavid notched three assists, two shots on goal, two PIM, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks in Game 6.

McDavid responded to his second scoreless outing of the playoffs with a showcase of playmaking. He set up goals by Zach Hyman, Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins as the Oilers took control Saturday and forced a Game 7 on Monday. McDavid is up to 21 points (two goals, 19 assists) with 31 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-5 rating over 11 playoff appearances. He hasn't gone multiple games in a row without a point since a three-game slump from Nov. 6-11.