Oilers' Connor McDavid: Turns in rare performance

McDavid was held without a point in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Wild.

McDavid finished the contest with a minus-3 rating -- his second game in a row with a negative plus-minus rating. The Oilers' captain has now been held without a point in back-to-back games for the first time since Feb. 15-17. Despite the poor outing, McDavid has earned at least 100 points for the second consecutive season and is worthy of the first overall pick in most drafts in 2018-19.