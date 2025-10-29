McDavid scored twice on three shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.

McDavid provided the insurance tallies for the Oilers, scoring late in the second period and adding an empty-netter in the third. The 28-year-old hasn't had trouble putting pucks on net this year, but his shots haven't been going in with much frequency yet. He's at three goals, 14 points, 31 shots and a minus-2 rating across 11 appearances, with all three of his tallies coming in the last five games.