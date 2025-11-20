McDavid notched two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

The 28-year-old superstar continues to put together a blistering November. McDavid has gotten onto the scoresheet in nine of 10 games this month, producing multi-point performances in seven of them en route to six goals and 18 points. McDavid has reached the 100-point plateau in five straight seasons, and he's well in his way to making it six straight with 32 points (nine goals, 23 helpers) in 22 contests.