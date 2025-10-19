Oilers' Connor McDavid: Two helpers in New Jersey
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDavid notched two assists in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.
Both helpers came on tallies by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, but the Oilers' offense didn't have much else going on in the afternoon affair. McDavid has a five-game point streak going to begin the season, and while he's still looking for his first goal of 2025-26, the 28-year-old superstar already has seven assists.
