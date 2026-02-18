McDavid collected two assists, one on the power play, in Canada's 4-3 overtime win over Czechia in the Olympic men's hockey quarterfinals Wednesday.

The Oilers superstar had a hand in Canada's first two goals by Macklin Celebrini in the first period and Nathan MacKinnon in the second. McDavid continues to lead the tournament with 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in only four games as he leads Canada into the semifinals.