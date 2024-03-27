McDavid notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

The foundation of another lofty McDavid streak has been established, as the 27-year-old has a goal and 12 assists over his last five contests. Six of the helpers in that span have come on the power play. McDavid is up to 119 points (26 goals, 93 assists), 227 shots on net, 105 hits and a plus-28 rating through 68 games. No one has recorded a 100-assist season since Wayne Gretzky in 1990-91, but McDavid's well on his way to that mark.