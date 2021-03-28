McDavid delivered two assists Saturday in a 4-3 OT loss to Toronto.

McDavid leads the NHL in points (62) and assists (41), but Auston Matthews retook the goal lead from him Saturday when he notched the winner in OT. Head-to-head, McDavid tops out with 18 points (five goals, 13 helpers) skating against Matthews, but his team has gone 3-7-2 in that span. Matthews has seven goals and three assists in those games and his Leafs have come out with a 9-2-1 record. McDavid is the better player, but the Leafs are the better team. Sorry Oilers fans.