Oilers' Connor McDavid: Two more points

McDavid scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 win over the Predators on Saturday.

McSaviour has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in just nine games. Eight of those have come on the power play. And he's only been held off the score sheet in one game this season. The Oilers have won five of its last seven after losing the first two games of the season. McDavid is clearly the straw that stirs the drink in Edmonton. Plug, play and forget.