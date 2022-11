McDavid scored two goals on eight shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

One goal and one assist were on the power play for McDavid, who has racked up 12 points during his current four-game streak. The 25-year-old already has four-point efforts in four of 10 games this season. He's at 11 tallies -- the first player in the league to reach double-digits -- while adding 11 assists, 38 shots and a plus-4 rating.