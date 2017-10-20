Oilers' Connor McDavid: Two-point effort in narrow win
McDavid manufactured a helper at even-strength and on the power play in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over host Chicago.
He delivered the primary assist on the game-tying goal to Patrick Maroon in the first frame, and then he and defenseman Oscar Klefbom set up Mark Letestu's game-winner on the man advantage. Widely believed to be a generational talent, McDreamy has two multi-point games this season and he's only been held off the scoresheet once in six appearances of 2017-18.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Keeps point-per-game pace•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Opens season with hat trick•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Buries two quick ones•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Enjoys three-point night•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Re-signed for eight years, $100 million•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Set to cash in•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...