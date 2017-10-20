McDavid manufactured a helper at even-strength and on the power play in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over host Chicago.

He delivered the primary assist on the game-tying goal to Patrick Maroon in the first frame, and then he and defenseman Oscar Klefbom set up Mark Letestu's game-winner on the man advantage. Widely believed to be a generational talent, McDreamy has two multi-point games this season and he's only been held off the scoresheet once in six appearances of 2017-18.