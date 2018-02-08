Oilers' Connor McDavid: Two-point effort in Wednesday's loss
McDavid scored a goal and an assist while adding two shots, a blocked shot and a minus-1 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.
It's his third straight multi-point performance, and McDavid has a dominant seven goals and 15 points in his last eight games. He's now just three points shy of Nikita Kucherov for the NHL scoring lead as he looks to bring home his second straight Art Ross Trophy.
