McDavid scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

McDavid did all he could to make his 500th regular-season game a memorable one, but the Capitals spoiled the party. This was his fifth multi-point effort during his current seven-game point streak -- it's been difficult to keep the superstar quiet. In his career, McDavid now has a stellar 252 goals and 472 assists, good for a 1.45 points-per-game mark. He's been fantastic this year with 13 tallies, 14 helpers, 52 shots, 13 hits and a plus-4 rating in 13 outings.