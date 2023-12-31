McDavid scored a power-play goal on five shots and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

McDavid reached the 600-games milestone Saturday, and he celebrated with his seventh multi-point outing of December. The 26-year-old has been nothing short of fantastic throughout his career, compiling 897 points -- that puts him just a smidge under 1.5 points per game since he entered the league in 2015-16. He's humming along at a similar rate this season with 13 goals, 34 helpers, 92 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-5 rating through 31 appearances overall.