McDavid scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Ducks.

McDavid also recorded five shots on net and a minus-2 rating in his 700th regular-season contest. He's just one game removed from reaching the 700-assist mark, and he has a total of 1,059 points in his 10-year NHL career. The superstar snapped a seven-game goal drought Tuesday and is up to 23 tallies, 77 points (28 on the power play), 170 shots on net and a plus-1 rating across 55 appearances in 2024-25.