McDavid scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added four hits in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Kings in Game 7.

McDavid made a smooth pass to Cody Ceci for the opening tally with 6:45 left in the second period. Late in the third, McDavid added an insurance goal on a fully individual effort to help send the Oilers through to the second round. With multiple points in six of seven contests, the 25-year-old has been as strong as ever in the playoffs. He's got four goals, 10 assists, 27 shots, 21 hits and a plus-10 rating.