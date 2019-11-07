Oilers' Connor McDavid: Two points in loss

McDavid scored a power-play goal, added an assist and fired a team-high seven shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

It was once again the top line and not much else for the Oilers. McDavid opened the scoring early in the first period and set up Zack Kassian's third-period tally, but it didn't matter without depth scoring. McDavid remains exceptional with eight goals and 26 points in 17 contests. He now has 11 power-play points.