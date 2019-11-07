Oilers' Connor McDavid: Two points in loss
McDavid scored a power-play goal, added an assist and fired a team-high seven shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.
It was once again the top line and not much else for the Oilers. McDavid opened the scoring early in the first period and set up Zack Kassian's third-period tally, but it didn't matter without depth scoring. McDavid remains exceptional with eight goals and 26 points in 17 contests. He now has 11 power-play points.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Flashes speed for goal•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Pacing league in assists•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Assist in loss•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Collects assist•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Breaks mini-slump with three points•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Shreds Flyers with five-point night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.