Oilers' Connor McDavid: Two points in Saturday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDavid produced an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.
The 28-year-old superstar did his best to pull his team out of an early 3-0 hole, but McDavid didn't get enough help to complete a comeback. He has erupted for 14 goals and 36 points, including 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) with the man advantage, during his 15-game point streak.
