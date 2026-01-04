McDavid produced an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

The 28-year-old superstar did his best to pull his team out of an early 3-0 hole, but McDavid didn't get enough help to complete a comeback. He has erupted for 14 goals and 36 points, including 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) with the man advantage, during his 15-game point streak.